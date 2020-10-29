Voters who plan to cast a ballot in-person Nov. 3 should double-check their polling place for changes that might have been made without notice, as residents on one Sandy Springs street recently learned.

Jane Kelley says that she and some of her neighbors on Windsor Park Place, a cul-de-sac in southern Sandy Springs, did not receive a notice by mail that their polling place had changed for the second time this year. Kelley said she learned of the change Oct. 15 from a neighbor who had checked the Georgia Secretary of State’s website, then received a notice a week before the election.

“My fear is that other people are not going to learn that the polling place has changed and they will have the situation of going to the wrong place or not having the time to change to a different location once they figure out where it is,” Kelley said. “I mean, this could be chaos. Not everyone has the wonderful neighbors as I do.”

Kelley said her precinct, SS13 A, had its first polling place change for the primary election, which was scheduled for March but ended up delayed until June due to the pandemic. That change — moving the polling place from a church on High Point Road to another on Peachtree-Dunwoody Road — was announced in a mailed notice dated Feb. 29, she said.

But for the Nov. 3 election, the polling place switched again to a location miles away: the North Fulton Training Center at 5025 Roswell Road.

It is unclear why the precinct’s change notifications arrived so close to the election. Fulton County mailed out notices for those and other polling place changes in the previous several weeks, spokesperson Jessica Corbitt said.

The changes come as the county added more than 90 new locations to help reduce crowds at the polls, she said. That brings the total to 255 polling places, up from 154 for the primary.

“This means that very few polls will have more than 5,000 voters assigned and will make for a much more manageable Election Day experience,” Corbitt said.

Voters should check their polling place on the Secretary of State’s website. And for more about voting and a full list list of polling places, see the Fulton County website at fultoncountyga.gov.