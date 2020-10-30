The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced the latest round of lane and ramp closures and other traffic changes for Transform 285/400, its massive project to reconstruct the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange.

Schedules may change based on the work and the weather.

Abernathy Road closures

Oct. 30, 9 p.m., through Nov. 2, 5 a.m., closed under Ga. 400.

Ashford-Dunwoody Road ramp closures

Oct. 31, 7 a.m., through Nov. 2, 5 a.m., ramp to I-285 westbound closed.

Ga. 400 ramp closures

Oct. 30, 9 p.m., through Nov. 2, 5 a.m., southbound ramp to Abernathy Road closed.

Oct. 30, 9 p.m., through Nov. 2, 5 a.m., northbound ramp to Abernathy Road westbound closed.

Oct. 30-Nov. 1, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound ramp to I-285 eastbound closed.

Nov. 5-6, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound ramp to I-285 westbound closed.

Ga. 400 lane closures

Oct. 30, 9 p.m., through Nov. 2, 5 a.m., northbound between Abernathy Road and North Springs MARTA Station, one right lane.

Oct. 30-31, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound between Pitts Road and Spalding Drive, one right lane.

Oct. 30-31, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound between Hammond Drive and Abernathy Road, two left lanes.

Nov. 2-5, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound between Hammond Drive and Abernathy Road, two left lanes.

Nov. 5-6, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound between Johnson Ferry Road and Hammond Drive, two right lanes.

I-285 lane closures

Oct. 30, Nov. 1 and Nov. 4-6, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound between Lake Forrest Drive and Roswell Road, one right lane.

Nov. 3, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound between Roswell Road and Glenridge Drive, two right lanes.

Nov. 5-6, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound between Peachtree-Dunwoody Road to Ga. 400, two right lanes.

Other traffic changes

I-285 eastbound and westbound ramps to Ga. 400 northbound and southbound will have periodic traffic pacing, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., where police force other vehicles to slow or stop.