Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms issued an executive order on Oct. 31 declaring a state of emergency due to the aftermath of Tropical Storm Zeta.

Since the remnants of the hurricane came through on Oct. 29, the city has assessed a record high of 357 downed trees, with 60 of those involving power lines, according to a press release. The number is projected to increase as the city continues its assessment.

The mayor’s order mobilizes additional employees and resources to assist in recovery efforts. Fifteen city crews working 10-hour shifts have already been deployed and additional contracted crews will assist power companies in the restoration of residential and commercial utilities.

Residents are urged to report downed trees to 911 and downed power lines directly to Georgia Power. As of the evening of Oct. 31, approximately 55,000 customers remained without power across the state, according to Georgia Power.

–John Ruch contributed