Brookhaven residents who have fallen behind on rent because of the pandemic can get help from the city, which has designated $725,000 in federal funds for the project.

The city partnered with the nonprofit St. Vincent de Paul Georgia to administer the funds for eligible residents with money from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Case workers from the nonprofit will work to negotiate with landlords and vendors on outstanding rent incurred as a result of the pandemic from April through October. The city asked that late fees or eviction proceedings stop during the negotiation and resolution period.

Residents with past due accounts must contact St. Vincent de Paul to submit information so funding can be applied to their account. They can apply online at svdpgeorgia.org/brookhaven-help. Or they can call the organization’s general assistance line at 678-892-6163.

To be eligible, residents must live within Brookhaven in the ZIP codes 30319, 30329, 30324 or 30341.

St. Vincent de Paul Georgia is the state chapter of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, an international Catholic organization that provides services to low-income people.

“This pandemic has had some serious economic consequences to working families, especially in the service industry,” Mayor John Ernst said in a press release. “Many have suffered a decrease of income or an outright job loss. This is why it is so important that we dedicate CARES Act funding to bring some relief to the families who have been hit hard by this disease and also stabilize the local housing market.”

“To join with the city of Brookhaven in helping their residents during this pandemic is a testament of our collaboration toward a common goal of providing assistance and hope to the community,” said Jerry Veltri, SVdP Chief Mission Officer.

The city previously spent almost $778,000 in CARES Act money to pay off late electric bills of Georgia Power customers between March and Oct. 16.