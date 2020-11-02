Antonette “Toni Jo” Howard will start her new job as finance director for the city of Sandy Springs on Nov. 16.

Howard most recently worked as assistant city manager/finance director for the city of Tucker.

Previously she served as reporting manager for Seattle; finance director for Johns Creek; and a similar role for Smyrna, according to a press release. She was an accounting manager for First Data, managing accounting functions for portfolio alliances.

Her responsibilities in the city will include strategic leadership and management of the finance department and as a key member of the city’s management team.

Howard replaces Karen Ellis, who became the city’s chief financial officer in February. Assistant Finance Director Toni Carlisle has been working in the interim director role.