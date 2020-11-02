A momentous Election Day arrives on Tuesday, Nov. 3, when voters will decide the U.S. presidency and many other federal, state and local races.

While Georgia has seen record-breaking early voting, election officials still expect heavy turnout at the polls on Election Day. Polls will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.; anyone still in line after polls close will be allowed to vote. For information about where to vote, see the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office website here.

Among the races on the ballot are seats in the U.S. Congress, the Georgia General Assembly, the DeKalb and Fulton county commissions and the DeKalb County sheriff. For the Reporter’s Voters Guide to those races, including questions-and-answers with candidates about their backgrounds and policies, click here.

Several ballot questions are going before voters as well. For plain-English explanation of those often-confusing questions, see the Reporter’s Voters Guide here.

The Reporter will have Election Day coverage of those local races.