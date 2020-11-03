Helen Sher, owner of Dunwoody’s Camelot Jewelers since its founding in 1977 and a beloved fixture of the community, died Oct. 24 in her sleep at 93.

Her passing marked the end of her 20-year battle against cancer.

In a phone interview, her son Mike Pearce expressed gratitude for all the messages and calls he has received and promised that as manager of Camelot, he will continue his mother’s work.

“I know she’s always going to be with us and we’re going to continue what she created,” he said. “After all the support the community has given us, we can’t just walk away.”

A memorial celebration is scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 8, 1-3 p.m., at the store at 2484 Mount Vernon Road.

“People are invited to stop by and just say, ‘Hey,’” said Pearce.

Sher’s generosity, love and compassion were highlighted in last year in the Reporter’s “Worth Knowing” column.