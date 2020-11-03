Nov. 3 was an extraordinary Election Day in an extraordinary year, bringing the Trump vs. Biden battle to local communities in the midst of a pandemic.

In what has become a new normal, poll workers donned masks and face shields.

COVID-19 wrought more changes and experiments, too. The Buckhead Theatre, a music venue whose shows are on hold due to the crisis, served as a polling place — possibly the only one in Georgia with a disco ball.

Then again, some things never change. Civic-minded residents still volunteered as poll workers, and politically active residents still waved signs and flags outside the polls, hoping to sway that one undecided voter.

Despite intense interest in an election that has made Georgia a presidential battleground state, and after a crush of absentee and early voting, in-person voting on Election Day was steady and light at many local polls.

Glitches reportedly were few and minor, and social distancing was not an issue within many of the polling places.

However, the Atlanta Police Department and some business owners had concern about possible post-election rioting in Buckhead, where Lenox Square mall and some other buildings were preemptively boarded up.