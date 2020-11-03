A virtual public input meeting Nov. 5 will display the final draft mixed-use conceptual plans for four shopping centers in the North End of Sandy Springs.

A short presentation will provide an overview of how community input was used in creating the final draft. Consultants and staff also will share information on how future development plans can be financially feasible for private development. Information will also be shared to ensure that future development plans can be financially feasible for the private development community to implement.

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87213194211.

Once the meeting ends, the presentation and concepts will be posted on the city website, where community members can add public comment until Nov. 16.

The concept plans intend to show a community vision for revitalizing the North End through the shopping centers. The city hopes to spur redevelopment by presenting the concepts.

The following are the shopping centers under discussion. Click the names for links to Reporter coverage of their individual concepts.