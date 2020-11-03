One of four suspects in the March murder of a man at Buckhead’s Lenox Square mall is in custody in New York City, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

Thuan Nguyen, 31, of Antioch, Tennessee was shot to death March 8 in the parking lot of the mall at 3393 Peachtree Road. APD has said that the shooting may have followed a dispute with four people over a parking space.

Ricky James Lafargue, 20, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service Nov. 2 on a felony murder warrant in Brooklyn, New York, according to APD. The warrant had been issued March 12.

APD says it is still seeking the three other suspects, who have not been publicly identified.

The killing was one of several shootings at Lenox Square over the past 11 months in a year when gun violence increased across the neighborhood. The wave of shootings has Buckhead activists and authorities considering such tactics as a private security patrol, a crackdown on nighttime gathering spots, a special court to handle gun cases, and a gun buy-back program.