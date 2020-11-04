Buckhead’s Peachtree Road Farmers Market is holding a Nov. 15 “Sunday supper take-home feast” and virtual auction to raise funds to support current and desired programs.

The nonprofit market at the Cathedral of St. Philip at 2744 Peachtree Road is operating this year on Saturday mornings through Dec. 19. The COVID-19 pandemic has affected its business and halted most of its normal fundraisers. The dinner and auction will be its main fundraiser for the year.

The items in the silent auction will go on view on the market’s website Nov. 6. The “feast” is a large dinner prepared by local chefs with local produce. The chefs include the award-winning restaurateur and market founder Linton Hopkins and Thomas McKeown of Downtown’s Hyatt Regency Atlanta hotel. The dinners cost $75. People can participate in the auction without buying the dinner.

The proceeds will support the market and will be used to enhance children’s and educational programs, according to its website. The market also aims to use the money for matching funds for federal nutrition assistance programs and to develop “food justice initiatives,” including expanding opportunities for Black farmers and food producers. In June, the market was among the local organizations that issued a statement supporting the “Black Lives Matter” movement in the wake of national protests about racism and police brutality.

For more information, see the fundraiser website here.