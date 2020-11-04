COVID-19 diagnoses in Brookhaven and Dunwoody’s main ZIP codes rose by about 355 cases during the month of October, according to a DeKalb County Board of Health case tracker.

The local ZIP code diagnoses were estimated at 1,836 as of the county’s Nov. 1 report. That’s a 24% increase from the Oct. 4 mark, when DeKalb tallied about 1,481 cases.

Dunwoody’s 30338 ZIP code saw a run-up over that span, jumping from at least 479 confirmed cases to approximately 661 diagnoses of the infectious virus. The tally in Dunwoody’s other main ZIP code, 30346, went from 139 on Oct. 4 to about 157 on Nov. 1.

Brookhaven’s main 30319 ZIP code had about 1,018, which is up 155 cases since Oct. 4.

The county does not track which ZIP codes had COVID-19 deaths.

ZIP codes do not exactly match city boundaries and, in particular, the Executive Park and LaVista Road parts of Brookhaven overlap with ZIP codes in other areas.

In addition, the data may not be completely accurate because of the amount of cases with unknown ZIP codes, which was 204. Board of health “data cleaning,” where the cases are updated with correct addresses, may cause some shifts in the numbers as the county updates the information.

DeKalb County in total has 21,754 reported cases and 404 deaths, according to the Nov. 1 report.

DeKalb has the fourth-most cases by county in the state, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. It trails Fulton County by about 10,025 cases, Gwinnett County by about 9,538 cases and Cobb County by about 600 cases.

The following are the counts by ZIP code as of Nov. 1:

Brookhaven ZIP code

30319: 1,018 (up 155)

Dunwoody ZIP codes

30338: 661 (up 182)

30346: 157 (up 18)