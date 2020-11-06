The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced the latest round of lane and ramp closures and other traffic changes for Transform 285/400, its massive project to reconstruct the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange.
Schedules may change based on the work and the weather.
Abernathy Road ramp closures
Nov. 11, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., and Nov. 13, 9 p.m. through Nov. 16, 5 a.m., ramp to Ga. 400 northbound closed.
Ashford-Dunwoody Road ramp closures
Nov. 6, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., ramp to I-285 eastbound closed.
Ga. 400 ramp closures
Nov. 6, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound ramp to I-285 westbound closed.
Nov. 9, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound ramp to I-285 eastbound closed.
Nov. 11-13, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound and southbound ramps to I-285 eastbound closed.
Ga. 400 lane closures
Nov. 6, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound between Johnson Ferry Road and Hammond Drive, two right lanes.
Nov. 6-7, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound between Spalding Drive and Pitts Road, two right lanes.
Nov. 6, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound between Hammond Drive and Abernathy Road, two left lanes.
Nov. 9-12, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound between Hammond Drive and Abernathy Road, two left lanes.
Glenridge Drive ramp closures
Nov. 6, 9 p.m. through Nov. 9, 5 a.m., ramp to I-285 westbound closed.
I-285 ramp closures
Nov. 7, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound ramp to Ashford-Dunwoody Road closed.
Nov. 9-11, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound ramp to Ga. 400 northbound closed.
I-285 lane closures
Nov. 6, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound between Roswell Road and Glenridge Drive, two right lanes.
Nov. 6, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound between Ashford-Dunwoody Road and Chamblee-Dunwoody Road, two right lanes.
Nov. 6, 9 p.m. through Nov. 9, 5 a.m., westbound between Glenridge Drive and Ga. 400, one right lane.
Nov. 7, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound between Ashford-Dunwoody Road and Chamblee-Dunwoody Road, four right lanes.
Nov. 9-10, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound between Ashford-Dunwoody Road and Ga. 400, two left lanes.
Nov. 9-10, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound between Ga. 400 and Peachtree-Dunwoody Road, two left lanes.
Nov. 11-13, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound between Ga. 400 and Peachtree-Dunwoody Road, one right lane.
Peachtree-Dunwoody Road closures
Nov. 11-13, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., closed between Hammond Drive and Lake Hearn Drive.
Peachtree-Dunwoody Road ramp closures
Nov. 11-12, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., ramp to I-285 eastbound closed.
Other traffic changes
Nov. 9-10, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., I-285 westbound between Chamblee-Dunwoody Road and Ga. 400 will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop).
Nov. 9-13, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., I-285 eastbound between Glenridge Drive and Peachtree-Dunwoody Road will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop).
I-285 eastbound and westbound ramps to Ga. 400 northbound and southbound will have periodic traffic pacing, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., where police force other vehicles to slow or stop.