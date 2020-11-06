A ballot question proposing a reform of the DeKalb County Board of Ethics easily won approval with over 87% of the vote, according to unofficial Nov. 3 election results.

The board has been inactive since the Supreme Court of Georgia in 2018 ruled that its current board member appointment method is unconstitutional.

The proposal approved by voters will dissolve the board as of Dec. 31 and appoint a new one, with three members chosen by the county delegation in the state House of Representatives, three by the county delegation in the state Senate, and one by the county tax commissioner. Two alternates would be appointed by the clerk of the county Superior Court.

The board is intended to independently review claims of improper conduct by public officials.

Unofficial results showed that 299,362 DeKalb voters, or 87.16%, were in favor of the question, and 44,110, or 12.84%, were opposed.