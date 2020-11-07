Atlanta Public Schools Superintendent Lisa Herring has tested positive for COVID-19.

The school system posted Herring’s diagnosis on its social media accounts on Nov. 6.

Herring is in self-quarantine, according to the post, and is following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and taking “necessary precautionary measures for a full recovery.”

Herring’s diagnosis came on the same day as 128,000 new coronavirus infections were diagnosed across the nation, setting a third single-day consecutive record.

Herring has delayed APS’s return to face-to-face classes until January due to the pandemic, a decision that has divided parents, teachers and staff.