North Springs High School in Sandy Springs will close and switch to remote learning on Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 9 and 10, due to reports of staff and students in contact with individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Fulton County School System announced the closure on its Facebook page.

“Following the FCS Closing Matrix, we have met the criteria of a Level 2 at North Springs High School and in consultation with Fulton County Board of Health, we are switching to remote learning for Monday, Nov 9 and Tuesday, Nov 10 to allow for contact tracing,” the district posted.

Anyone who will need to quarantine for longer will be notified directly.

FCS expects that North Springs will return to face-to-face instruction on Nov. 11.

The school was disinfected the night of Nov. 6 to allow SAT tests scheduled on Nov. 7 to continue.