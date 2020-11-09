Although Nikema Williams is the representative-elect after winning the Nov. 3 race for Georgia’s 5th Congressional District seat, there’s still the question of the late John Lewis’ unfinished term.

Voters — including some in southern parts of Brookhaven and Buckhead — will head back to the polls Dec. 1 to decide if former Atlanta City Councilmember Kwanza Hall or former Morehouse College President Robert Franklin will fill the seat for about six weeks until Williams is sworn in. Lewis died in July in the midst of a re-election campaign.

Early voting kicked off Monday, Nov. 9, in both Fulton and DeKalb counties.

In Fulton, early voting will take place weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 9 to Nov. 25, as well as on Saturday, Nov. 21, during the same hours. Polls will be closed on Wednesday, Nov. 11, in observance of Veterans Day.

Early voting locations include the Buckhead Library at 269 Buckhead Ave. Visit this link for more details.

In DeKalb County, early voting is Nov. 9 through Nov. 25, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and on Saturday, Nov. 21, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The only designated early voting location is the DeKalb Voter Registration and Elections office, 4380 Memorial Drive, Decatur. Find more information at this link.