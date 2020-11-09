A new restaurant called The Chastain has opened adjacent to Buckhead’s Chastain Park in a remake of the former Horseradish Grill spot.

Located at 4320 Powers Ferry Road, The Chastain opened Nov. 9 with morning counter service and dinner service, with additional hours and to-go options coming shortly, according to a press release.

The restaurant building has a long history dating back to origins as a country store. Several restaurants have occupied the space since the 1940s. The Horseradish Grill operated there for over 25 years before closing early this year.

The Chastain is an American restaurant co-ownership by Geno Dew and Executive Chef Christopher Grossman, who both formerly worked at Atlas, a restaurant in Buckhead’s St. Regis hotel.

For more about the restaurant, see thechastainatl.com.