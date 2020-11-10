COVID-19 diagnoses in Brookhaven and Dunwoody’s main ZIP codes rose by about 90 cases through the first week of November, according to a DeKalb County Board of Health case tracker.

The local ZIP code diagnoses were estimated at 1,926 as of the county’s Nov. 8 report. That’s a 4.9% increase from the Nov. 1 mark, when DeKalb tallied about 1,836 cases.

Reports in Dunwoody’s 30338 ZIP code increased from at least 661 confirmed cases to approximately 694 diagnoses of the infectious virus. The tally in Dunwoody’s other main ZIP code, 30346, went from 157 to about 162 in that span.

Brookhaven’s main 30319 ZIP code had about 1,070 cases, up 52 since Nov. 1.

The county does not track which ZIP codes had COVID-19 deaths.

ZIP codes do not exactly match city boundaries and, in particular, the Executive Park and LaVista Road parts of Brookhaven overlap with ZIP codes in other areas.

In addition, the data may not be completely accurate because of the amount of cases with unknown ZIP codes, which was 228. Board of health “data cleaning,” where the cases are updated with correct addresses, may cause some shifts in the numbers as the county updates the information.

DeKalb County in total has 22,661 reported cases and 407 deaths, according to the Nov. 8 report.

DeKalb has the fourth-most cases by county in the state, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. It trails Fulton County by about 10,138 cases, Gwinnett County by about 9,677 cases and Cobb County by about 499 cases.

The following are the counts by ZIP code as of Nov. 8:

Brookhaven ZIP code

30319: 1,070 (up 52) 1,032

Dunwoody ZIP codes

30338: 694 (up 33) 667

30346: 162 (up 5) 157