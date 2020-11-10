Veterans Day, the annual observance of all military servicemembers, arrives Wednesday, Nov. 11. Due to the pandemic, three annual local observances will be held virtually.

Atlanta History Center Virtual Veterans Day Ceremony

11 a.m.-noon, Facebook, YouTube, AtlantaHistoryCenter.com

The 75th anniversary of the end of World War II will be commemorated in an event held without an audience at the Atlanta History Center and broadcast online.

The event will include a collage of veterans’ stories from the museum’s Veterans History Project. Hilbert Margol, who served in the 42nd Infantry “Rainbow Division” in Europe during WWII, will lead the Pledge of Allegiance. Remarks will be made by History Center President and CEO Sheffield Hale; Sue VerHeof, the Veterans History Project director; and Senior Military Historian Gordon Jones. Timothy Miller will perform the national anthem and “God Bless America.”

The museum at 130 West Paces Ferry Road in Buckhead will be open and is offering free admission to veterans and their families on Veterans Day, but that is limited by ticketing availability due to pandemic precautions. For more information, see atlantahistorycenter.com.

Dunwoody Virtual Veterans Day Tribute

10-10:45 a.m., Facebook

The city of Dunwoody will present a video that can be viewed on Facebook. The video will include: military service songs performed by the Callanwolde Concert Band at the new Brook Run Park Amphitheater; a message from Mayor Lynn Deutsch; the Pledge of Allegiance led by Dunwoody Police Maj. Michael Carlson, who is also a captain in the Georgia National Guard; a music tribute written and performed by Jill Hudson; an invocation from Rabbi Mark Zimmerman of Congregation Beth Shalom; a moment of silence led by City Councilmember Pam Tallmadge; and photos of veterans submitted by residents.

Sandy Springs Veterans Day Celebration

11 a.m., city website

The city of Sandy Springs’ annual observance will be in the form of a video of local veterans, who served from the World War II era to the present, sharing their military experiences.

The veterans include two City Council members — Tibby DeJulio, who served as an Army sergeant, and John Paulson, who served as a Marine Corps corporal — as well as former WSB-TV anchor John Pruitt, who served an Army first lieutenant. Also in the video will be residents James Coor, capitain, Marine Corps; Jennifer Lee-Romes, sergeant, Marine Corps; and John Smith, Air Force, staff sergeant.

The video will remain available for later viewing.

–John Ruch and Bob Pepalis