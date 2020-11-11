Volunteers planted 2,500 daffodil flower bulbs Nov. 8 at Buckhead’s Chastain Park as part of a metro Atlanta effort to memorialize Jewish children who died in the Holocaust.

The Daffodil Project plants the flowers, according to a press release, as a symbol of joy but also due to their likeness to the yellow Star of David the Nazis forced Jews to wear during a reign of terror in Europe in the 1930s and ’40s.

The U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum estimates that 1 million to 1.5 million Jewish children were murdered or died due to other results of the Nazis’ genocide program. The Daffodil Project aims to plant 1.5 million flowers in memory of the children. So far, 607,000 bulbs have been planted at 230 sites, according to the press release.

At the Buckhead park, the daffodils were planted in a tract next to the playground on Dudley Drive by 20 volunteers from the Chastain Park Conservancy and Temple Sinai in Sandy Springs. The flowers are expected to emerge in the spring.

For more about the Daffodil Project, see daffodilproject.net.