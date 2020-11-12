COVID-19 diagnoses in Brookhaven and Dunwoody’s main ZIP codes have risen about 30 cases, according to a DeKalb County Board of Health case tracker.

The local ZIP code diagnoses were estimated at 1,956 as of the county’s Nov. 10 report. That’s a 1.6% increase from the Nov. 8 mark, when there were about 1,836 local cases.

Reports in Dunwoody’s 30338 ZIP code increased from at least 694 confirmed cases of the infectious virus to approximately 716 diagnoses. The tally in Dunwoody’s other main ZIP code, 30346, remained at about 162.

Brookhaven’s main 30319 ZIP code had about 1,078 cases, up eight since Nov. 8.

The county does not track which ZIP codes had COVID-19 deaths.

ZIP codes do not exactly match city boundaries and, in particular, the Executive Park and LaVista Road parts of Brookhaven overlap with ZIP codes in other areas.

In addition, the data may not be completely accurate because of the amount of cases with unknown ZIP codes, which was 224. Board of health “data cleaning,” where the cases are updated with correct addresses, may cause some shifts in the numbers as the county updates the information.

DeKalb County in total has 22,845 reported cases and 418 deaths, according to the Nov. 10 report.

DeKalb has the fourth-most cases by county in the state, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. It trails Fulton County by about 10,223 cases, Gwinnett County by about 9,748 cases and Cobb County by about 435 cases.

The following are the counts by ZIP code as of Nov. 10:

Brookhaven ZIP code

30319: 1,078 (up 8)

Dunwoody ZIP codes

30338: 716 (up 22)

30346: 162 (unchanged)