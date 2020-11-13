Gov. Brian Kemp has extended his emergency orders that impose COVID-19 safety rules through Nov. 30.

He also extended a state of emergency that authorizes the rules as well as a deployment of Georgia National Guard troops to act as police officers.

Kemp issued both extensions on Nov. 13.

The extension of the pandemic rules includes social distancing and various business restrictions. The order “strongly” suggests but does not require mask-wearing in public.

The extension of a state of emergency authorizing such actions will continue through Dec. 14. The order combines two states of emergency, one responding to the pandemic and one Kemp declared in July in a controversial response to shootings and protests in Atlanta.

To read the orders, see the Governor’s Office website here.