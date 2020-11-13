Police are seeking a suspect in a Nov. 6 sexual assault near Buckhead’s Lenox MARTA Station.

The female victim was sexually assaulted around 7 p.m. while walking from the Lenox Square mall on Peachtree Road to the MARTA station at 955 East Paces Ferry Road, according to Atlanta Police Department spokesperson Officer Steve Avery. The suspect approached the victim just outside the MARTA station, Avery said.

The suspect is described as a Black man, mid-30s, around 5-feet-9-inches tall, slim to medium build, with short hair. He was wearing a black jacket and light-colored blue jeans and was carrying a black backpack.

Police released surveillance video of the suspect entering Lenox Square, which can be seen below.

Anyone with information about the case can call 911 or contact Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta at 404-577-8477 or stopcrimeatl.com. Crime Stoppers offers a reward up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a suspect.