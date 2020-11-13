The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced the latest round of lane and ramp closures and other traffic changes for Transform 285/400, its massive project to reconstruct the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange.

Schedules may change based on the work and the weather.

Abernathy Road closures

Nov. 13, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., closed under Ga. 400.

Abernathy Road ramp closures

Nov. 13, 9 p.m. through Nov. 16, 5 a.m., ramp to Ga. 400 northbound closed.

Ga. 400 ramp closures

Nov. 13, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound and southbound ramps to I-285 eastbound closed.

Nov. 13, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound ramp to Abernathy Road westbound closed.

Nov. 14 and 16-19, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound ramp to I-285 eastbound closed.

Nov. 20, 9 p.m., through Nov. 23, 5 a.m., southbound ramp to Abernathy Road closed.

Ga. 400 lane closures

Nov. 13-14, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound between Hammond Drive and Abernathy Road, two left lanes.

Nov. 16, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound between Johnson Ferry Road and Hammond Drive, one right lane.

Nov. 17-18, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound between Lenox Road and Glenridge Drive, one right lane.

Nov. 17-18, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound between Johnson Ferry Road and Hammond Drive, two left lanes.

Nov. 17, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound between North Springs MARTA Station and Abernathy Road, two right lanes.

Glenridge Drive closures

Nov. 17-19, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., and Nov. 20, 9 p.m., through Nov. 22, 5 a.m., northbound between Johnson Ferry Road and Glenforest Road closed.

I-285 ramp closures

Nov. 19-20, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound ramp to Ga. 400 southbound closed.

I-285 lane closures

Nov. 13 and 16-17, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound between Roswell Road and Glenridge Drive, two right lanes.

Nov. 16-20, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound between Mount Vernon Highway and Lake Forrest Drive, one right lane.

Nov. 17-18, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound between Ashford-Dunwoody Road and Peachtree-Dunwoody Road, various lanes (two left and two right).

Peachtree-Dunwoody Road closures

Nov. 13-14 and 16-19, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., closed between Hammond Drive and Lake Hearn Drive.

Peachtree-Dunwoody Road ramp closures

Nov. 18-19, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., ramp to I-285 eastbound closed.

Other traffic changes

Nov. 13-14, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., I-285 eastbound between Glenridge Drive and Peachtree-Dunwoody Road will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop).

Nov. 13, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., I-285 westbound between Chamblee-Dunwoody Road and Ga. 400 will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop).

I-285 eastbound and westbound ramps to Ga. 400 northbound and southbound will have periodic traffic pacing, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., where police force other vehicles to slow or stop.