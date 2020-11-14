DeKalb County is offering free turkeys, hams and 20-pound boxes of fruits and vegetables for households in need this Thanksgiving.

The food is part of the county’s COVID-19 Care Baskets program. The county says it has food packages for 2,500 county residents, available on a first come, first served basis. The food will be distributed on Saturday, Nov. 21, starting at 10 a.m., at three drive-thru locations:

William “Buck” Godfrey Stadium, 2817 Clifton Springs Road, Decatur

James R. Hallford Stadium, 3789 Memorial College Ave., Clarkston

New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, 6400 Woodrow Road, Stonecrest

Funding for the food program comes from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Partners in the program include La Vision, New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, Saint Philip AME Church and The Faith Center.

For more information about county programs, see dekalbcountyga.gov.