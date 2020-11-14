The Fulton County Library System has opened its annual patron survey.

The survey — available online here — comes during a pandemic that has branches closed and offering only digital and curbside pickup services. Not surprisingly, virtual resources is one topic the survey asks about.

Other topics include how patrons use the library; which resources they think are most important; and the quality of literacy programs.

The survey will close on Nov. 25.

For more about the library system, see its recently relaunched website at fulcolibrary.org.