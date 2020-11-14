Three teenagers are accused of punching and robbing a woman Nov. 12 in Buckhead’s central business district, police say.

According to an Atlanta Police Department report, two officers were patrolling around 6:30 p.m. in the area of the Skyhouse Buckhead apartments at 3390 Stratford Road when they saw an adult chasing three juveniles. The adult told the officers that the trio had robbed someone in an unnamed parking garage nearby. The officers chased the youths and detained them, according to the report.

The officers then spoke with the victim, a 39-year-old woman, who said she was in the garage when three juveniles approached her. She reported that one suspect punched her in the face, after which the trio stole her purse and ran away.

The suspects, who are not named because they are juveniles, are aged 13, 14 and 15, according to APD. They were charged with robbery and transported to a youth detention center.

The incident comes about two weeks after another robbery in Buckhead where teenagers were charged. The victim in that Oct. 27 robbery reported that three youths, one of them with a gun, robbed him in the parking lot of his apartment complex.