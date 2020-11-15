Jeffrey Parker will continue to lead MARTA through June 2026 in a contract extension announced this month.

Parker has served as the transit agency’s general manager and CEO since 2018. His current contract was set to expire in 2023.

“I am grateful to the board for their continued support and faith in my ability,” said Parker in a press release. “We have accomplished a lot together in two years and I am excited to improve upon that record with our expansion plans and our renewed focus on the customer experience, as well as navigating the post-pandemic world of public transit.”

The MARTA Board of Directors approved the three-year contract extension on Nov. 12.