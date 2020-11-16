The Sandy Springs Planning Commission will hold its first hearing since COVID-19 caused the city to postpone public meetings with a review on Nov. 18 of St. Martin’s Episcopal Church’s plan to use a former church on High Point Road as a private daycare and preschool.

The Planning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. in person for the public hearing on the conditional use permit request at the Studio/Theatre in City Springs at 1 Galambos Way and via a livestream at spr.gs/pc11182020.

The St. Martin’s conditional use permit request is currently scheduled to appear before the City Council Dec. 15.

The former Highpoint Episcopal Community Church is located at 4945 High Point Road.

Brookhaven-based St. Martin’s plans to maintain the property mostly as is, with some exterior mechanical and maintenance and interior changes to the existing one-story building. An administrative lobby, five classrooms and offices would be added.

St. Martin’s early children program would move to the church along with some administrative office workers. The applicant said in a community meeting on Sept. 30 that the High Point Road property would host a few school activities and community worship use. The Episcopal Diocese could conduct occasional public worship services and neighbors could continue to use the community garden.

Enrollment of 60 children ages 8 weeks to 5 years is planned, with that set as the cap in suggested staff conditions, plus 15 administrative office workers according to a Planning & Zoning staff report. At the Sept. 30 community meeting, the school’s representative said they’d like a cap of 100 total enrollment. ,

St. Martin’s is a private Episcopalian school serving children from 8 weeks to eighth grade. It is located at 3110-A Ashford Dunwoody Road in Brookhaven. The school bought the church property from the Episcopal Diocese of Atlanta.

The City Council approved a limited public hearing schedule for itself and other public bodies that must hold in-person public hearings per the city charter and state code. Board of Appeals meetings also resume meeting this month in person and via livestream.

The council continues to meet virtually, using Zoom and Facebook Live, but will meet in person in the Studio/Theatre once a month for zoning public hearings.