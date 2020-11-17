The Light Up Dunwoody holiday celebration is coming virtually this Sunday, Nov. 22.

Viewers can tune in to Facebook.com/TheDHA, where it will be live-streamed at 5:30 p.m. from the Cheek-Spruill farmhouse at Chamblee-Dunwoody and Mount Vernon roads.

Folks are invited to come to the farmhouse after the virtual event and take pictures with the tree, Santa Claus or the historic house.

Each year, the Dunwoody Homeowners Association and other organizations host the holiday celebration in Dunwoody Village to light a community Christmas tree and menorah. It usually includes live music, photos with Santa and other family activities.

“We’d love to have 3,000 of our friends in front of the farmhouse, but COVID made that impossible,” said Adrienne Duncan, president of the Dunwoody Homeowners Association

Even though the event will take place online, it will be special, said Duncan. There will be a video talking about the history of the celebration and clips of past events.

Duncan said there was no way something wasn’t going to be planned.

“We still needed a break from everything we’re dealing with,” she said Tuesday. “There is still something to celebrate.”

Santa is going to flip the switch for the 20-foot tree that is “blinged out” this year, Duncan said.

The Cheek-Spruill farmhouse, built circa 1906, was in danger in 1994 of being torn down, but the community rallied around saving it. Since then, it has become the symbol of Dunwoody, and appears on the city seal.