Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta has boosted the reward offered for information about a suspect in a Nov. 6 Buckhead sexual assault to $5,000.

The female victim was sexually assaulted around 7 p.m. while walking from the Lenox Square mall on Peachtree Road to the MARTA station at 955 East Paces Ferry Road, according to the Atlanta Police Department. The suspect approached the victim just outside the MARTA station, Avery said.

The suspect is described as a Black man, mid-30s, around 5-feet-9-inches tall, slim to medium build, with short hair. He was wearing a black jacket and light-colored blue jeans and was carrying a black backpack.

Police released surveillance video of the suspect entering Lenox Square, which can be seen below.

Crime Stoppers originally offered its standard reward of up to $2,000.

Anyone with information about the case can call 911 or contact Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta at 404-577-8477 or stopcrimeatl.com.