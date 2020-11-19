Two of four suspects accused of blocking officers from responding to a major street-race gathering in Buckhead last month have been arrested and charged, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

The Oct. 18 street-racing incident happened on Northside Drive near I-75, where officers responded to reports of vehicles and pedestrians blocking the street. APD said that several vehicles and people blocked a patrol car, and one suspect is accused of throwing fireworks at the officers.

Adolfo Robledo, 21, was arrested in Ellenwood, Ga., on charges of felony obstruction and prohibited use of fireworks, and Kristopher Repka was arrested in Douglas County on Nov. 2 on misdemeanor obstruction and traffic charges, according to APD.

Street racing has become a major issue across the city this year and helped to spark the local idea of a private police force.