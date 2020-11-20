A male victim was shot and wounded in Buckhead’s Lenox Square mall on Nov. 20, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

The victim, whose age was not known, was shot in the rear around 3 p.m. during a “verbal dispute” with a group of male suspects inside the Apple Store at the mall at 3393 Peachtree Road, according to APD. The victim was “alert, conscious and breathing” when transported to a hospital, according to APD.

APD said that one suspect was detained and being questioned, while others left in a vehicle described as a blue Chrysler Pacifica with Georgia license plate CML8659.

Lenox Square has been the scene of several shootings, including one homicide, in the past 11 months.

In October, a man opened fire inside a department store during an alleged robbery attempt, after which both he and two robbery suspects were arrested. In March, a man was shot to death in the parking lot over what APD said may have been a dispute over a space; a suspect is charged with murder in that case.

Other incidents included a woman shot during a parking-garage robbery attempt in December 2019; a man shot by an APD officer in a parking garage in January during a possible attempt to retrieve a stolen item; and a man shot in the parking lot in February in a mysterious incident where two suspects appeared to take a suitcase from a car the victim had occupied.