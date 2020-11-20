The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced the latest round of lane and ramp closures and other traffic changes for Transform 285/400, its massive project to reconstruct the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange.

Schedules may change based on the work and the weather.

Abernathy Road closures

Nov. 20, 9 p.m., through Nov. 23, 5 a.m., closed between Peachtree-Dunwoody Road and Ga. 400.

Ashford-Dunwoody Road ramp closures

Nov. 20, 9 p.m., through Nov. 23, 5 a.m., ramp to I-285 westbound closed.

Ashford-Dunwoody Road lane closures

Nov. 20, 9 p.m., through Nov. 23, 5 a.m., northbound and southbound between Lake Hearn Drive and Hammond Drive, two right lanes.

Ga. 400 ramp closures

Nov. 20, 9 p.m., through Nov. 23, 5 a.m., southbound ramp to Abernathy Road closed.

Nov. 23-24, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound ramp to I-285 westbound closed.

Ga. 400 lane closures

Nov. 20, 9 p.m., through Nov. 23, 5 a.m., southbound between Abernathy Road and Hammond Drive, two right lanes.

Nov. 21, 9 p.m., through Nov. 23, 5 a.m., southbound between Pitts Road and Hammond Drive, one right lane.

Nov. 23-24, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound between Johnson Ferry Road and Hammond Drive, various lanes (two left and two right).

Nov. 23-24, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound between Hammond Drive and Mount Vernon Highway, one right lane.

Glenridge Drive closures

Nov. 20, 9 p.m., through Nov. 22, 5 a.m., and Nov. 22-24, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound between Johnson Ferry Road and Glenforest Road closed.

I-285 ramp closures

Nov. 23-24, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound ramp to Ga. 400 northbound closed.

I-285 lane closures

Nov. 20, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound between Mount Vernon Highway and Lake Forrest Drive, one right lane.

Nov. 20, 9 p.m., through Nov. 23, 5 a.m., westbound between Chamblee-Dunwoody Road and MARTA Red Line overpass, one right lane.

Other traffic changes

Nov. 20-22, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., Abernathy Road westbound between Peachtree-Dunwoody Road and Ga. 400 will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop).