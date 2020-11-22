Two new ramps on Ga. 400 and I-285 in the Perimeter Center area are scheduled to open Nov. 23, and officials are asking drivers to be aware of the new traffic flows.

On Ga. 400 southbound in Sandy Springs, a new off-ramp to Abernathy Road will open. The ramp will begin just south of the North Springs MARTA Station, requiring drivers to merge about 1 mile away.

Also scheduled to open is a new ramp from Ashford-Dunwoody Road in Dunwoody to I-285 westbound.

The ramps are part of Transform 285/400, a massive, ongoing project to rebuild the Ga. 400/I-285 interchange. The Georgia Department of Transportation is opening various ramps and other features as the work continues for about another 12 months.

Last month’s opening of a new flyover ramp from Ga. 400 southbound to I-285 eastbound confused many drivers, so GDOT is attempting to give more notice about the latest openings.

GDOT said that sometime in December it expects to open two more new ramps: one from I-285 westbound to Glenridge Drive, and one from Ga. 400 southbound to I-285 westbound.

For more details and updates, see the Transform 285/400 project website here.