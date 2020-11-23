The Atlanta Wealth Building Initiative is offering a second round of $10,000, zero-interest loans to help small businesses in certain parts of the city recover from COVID-19 pandemic impacts.

The nonprofit gives preference to Black-owned businesses located along the Atlanta BeltLine overlay district and in the city’s Northwest, Southwest and Southeast areas.

The loans from the COVID-19 Small Business Relief Fund can be used for overhead, operating expenses and up to three months of technical assistance. The loans have a six-month grace period, then a 30-month repayment period.

Among the basic eligibility requirements are that the business have been established before March 16; be in good standing with the IRS and the Georgia Secretary of State’s office; and have annual revenues below $1.5 million.

The application deadline is Dec. 2. To apply and for more information, see the website here.

The nonprofit’s mission is to address Atlanta’s income inequality, which also has significant gaps by race and ethnicity. Among the nonprofit’s partners is Invest Atlanta, the city’s economic development authority.