The Latin American Association’s “Latin Fever Ball” fundraiser will be held virtually this year on Dec. 3.

The 32nd annual fundraiser is scheduled for 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

The gala is the biggest fundraiser for the Brookhaven-based organization. Typically held as a ball, the 2020 edition is virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mexican-American vocalist Andy Vargas of the band Santana will be headlining the event.

“This is an opportunity to help the LAA and have some fun,” said Santiago Marquez, the organization’s CEO.

For registration and other information, see the LAA website here.