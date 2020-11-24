A new DeKalb County Board of Ethics is being selected and applications for positions are open until Dec. 1.

The board is intended to independently review claims of improper conduct by public officials.

The current board has been inactive since the Supreme Court of Georgia ruled in 2018 that its current board member appointment method was unconstitutional. A proposal approved by voters Nov. 3 will dissolve the current board Dec. 31. New board members will take their positions Jan. 1, 2021.

Under the new rules, three members will be chosen by the county delegation in the state House of Representatives, three by the county delegation in the state Senate, and one by the county tax commissioner. Two alternates will be appointed by the clerk of the county Superior Court.

All applicants must be residents of the county. Attention will be paid to racial, geographic, gender and professional diversity, according to a press release.

For more information on duties, requirements and questions for applicants, click here.

To submit an application to be considered for the board, click here.

The application deadline is noon on Dec. 1. Interviews with finalists will be conducted Dec. 9-16. The board members and alternates will be announced Dec. 18.