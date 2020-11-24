The DeKalb County Board of Health is limiting the operating hours at its three COVID-19 testing sites for the Thanksgiving holiday.

The sites include: BrandsMart USA parking lot, 5000 Motors Industrial Blvd., Doraville; Greater Piney Grove Baptist Church, 1879 Glenwood Ave., Atlanta; the parking lot of the former Sam’s Club at 2994 Turner Hill Road, Stonecrest.

All three sites will close at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 25. The Doraville and Atlanta sites will remain closed Nov. 26-28, while the Stonecrest site will be open Nov. 28, 9 a.m. to noon.

Normal hours will resume Nov. 30.

The county’s COVID-19 Call Center will be closed Nov. 25-30.

For more information, see the board of health website at dekalbhealth.net/covid-19.