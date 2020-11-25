The “BuckheadRUN!” 5K run is returning virtually Dec. 1-13 after a pandemic postponement of its May date.

Runners can complete a local 5K course of their choice and submit the results through any mapping or tracking app. Livable Buckhead, the sponsor, will announce award-winners for top male, top female and top three overall runners on Dec. 13. All participants get a T-shirt and magnets.

As part of Livable Buckhead’s “Miracle on Peachtree” holiday programming, the run will come with its own Spotify playlist of holiday music and also has a costume contest.

The entry fee is $30. For more information, see livablebuckhead.com/run.