Sparkle Sandy Springs, an annual display of decorated miniature houses, returns to City Springs on Thanksgiving and will continue through New Year’s Day.

And a drive-thru version of the Sparkle Parade — with stationary floats and the audience passing through in their vehicles for pandemic safety — is scheduled for Dec. 6, 6-8 p.m.

The parade will include snow, music, elves, and a visit from Santa Claus.

The display of six-foot-tall houses decorated by local organizations will be open to the public for viewing at the City Green park, 1 Galambos Way, for free at all times except during the parade.

For more information, see spr.gs/sparkle.