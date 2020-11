The Atlanta Gay Men’s Chorus will perform a virtual version of its annual holiday show at Buckhead’s Episcopal Cathedral of St. Philip Dec. 4-6.

The chorus has performed at the cathedral for 25 years. While it cannot host a crowd during the pandemic, the chorus will perform again at the cathedral this year with an audience watching on a live stream.

The concert will be live-streamed at 8 p.m. on Dec. 4 and 5, and at 3 p.m. on Dec. 6. Tickets are $25.

For more information, see voicesofnote.org.