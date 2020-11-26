The Brookhaven City Council Nov. 24 approved rezoning for a mixed-use redevelopment of a vacant Cox Enterprises property in Perimeter Center.

The project would replace an existing office building at 1400 Lake Hearn Drive with a 629-unit apartment complex and a 25,000-square-foot commercial center.

The council unanimously approved an ordinance to rezone the property’s land use designation from office to master-planned development.

The site of the estimated $260 million redevelopment covers 21 acres and is currently occupied by the five-story office building — formerly the headquarters of Cox, which is now based nearby in Sandy Springs — and its parking lot.

The property sits along the southern side of I-285. A MARTA Red Line bridge passes over the parcel’s southeast corner.

The apartments will be complemented by a 5-acre public park on the south end of the campus and 25,000 square feet of commercial space in the center of the development replete with retail shops, restaurants and business offices.