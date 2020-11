Judy Woodruff, the anchor and managing editor of “PBS NewsHour,” will speak about the free press in a Dec. 15 virtual lecture through Buckhead’s Ahavath Achim Synagogue.

Woodruff will speak on the topic, “The Free Press in a Polarized World.”

Scheduled for 7:30-9 p.m., the event is free and open to the general public. It is part of the annual Fran Eizenstat & Eizenstat Family Memorial Lecture Series.

For more information, see aasyn.org/eizenstat2020.