The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced the latest round of lane and ramp closures and other traffic changes for Transform 285/400, its massive project to reconstruct the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange.

Schedules may change based on the work and the weather.

Glenridge Drive closures

Dec. 1-2, 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound between Johnson Ferry Road and Glenforest Road closed.

Dec. 3-4, 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound between Johnson Ferry Road and Glenforest Road closed.

I-285 ramp closures

Dec. 2-3, 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound ramp to Ashford-Dunwoody Road closed.

I-285 lane closures

Nov. 30-Dec. 4, 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound between Mount Vernon Highway and Lake Forrest Drive, one right lane.

Dec. 1-3, 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound between Ashford-Dunwoody Road and Chamblee-Dunwoody road, two right lanes.

Dec. 1-2, 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound between Peachtree Industrial Boulevard and Ashford-Dunwoody Road, various lanes (two left and two right).

Other traffic changes

I-285 eastbound and westbound ramps to Ga. 400 northbound and southbound will have periodic traffic pacing, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., where police force other vehicles to slow or stop.