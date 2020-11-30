A suspect in a Nov. 6 sexual assault near Buckhead’s Lenox MARTA Station was arrested after being spotted by a police officer inside another MARTA station in Midtown, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

Dwayne Bailey, 34, was charged with rape, aggravated assault and kidnapping, according to APD.

APD previously said the female victim was attacked while around 7 p.m. while walking from the Lenox Square mall on Peachtree Road to the MARTA station at 955 East Paces Ferry Road. After Bailey’s arrest, APD also said that the suspect in the incident was armed and forced the victim to go to another location.

APD circulated video footage of a suspect and Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta offered a $5,000 reward. According to APD, Special Victims Unit investigators canvassed the MARTA station area on Nov. 25 with information about the suspect. Based on that information, a MARTA Police officer on Nov. 27 identified Bailey inside the Arts Center MARTA Station. MARTA officers made the arrest, with APD Special Victims Unit officers taking custody and transporting Bailey to the Fulton County Jail.