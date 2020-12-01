Atlanta BeltLine Inc. will give a construction update Dec. 8 about construction of its Northeast Trail segment, which is planned to extend into Buckhead’s Armour and Lindbergh areas.

The BeltLine is a proposed system of multiuse trails and an accompanying light rail mass transit line that would encircle intown Atlanta, largely using old railroad corridors. The transit has yet to be built, while several segments of the trail are already open, including the Northside Trail in Buckhead’s Tanyard Creek and Atlanta Memorial parks area. The Northeast Trail segment would connect the existing Eastside Trail from Monroe Drive in Virginia-Highland to the Lindbergh Center MARTA Station.

The current construction is along the Monroe Drive corridor and the area of Ansley Golf Club. Earlier this year, ABI announced the selection of a proposed route for the Northeast Trail to run through the Armour and Lindbergh areas. But the expense and complexity of its meandering path, involving bridges and a tunnel, mean construction will take many years more, with an opening likely coming no sooner than 2026, officials said at the time.

The construction update will be a virtual meeting scheduled for 6:30-8 p.m. Questions can be submitted by noon on Dec. 7 at meeting.questions@atlbeltline.org. For more information about viewing or phoning into the meeting, see the ABI website.