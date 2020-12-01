Atlanta Public Schools will hold a Dec. 3 virtual town hall to discuss its plans to return to “phased-in” face-to-face classes sometime in January.

Superintendent Lisa Herring and other administrators will take part in the town hall, which APS says will cover “the choice of instructional models offered,” the intent-to-return declaration form, and other topics.

APS’s October decision to delay the return of most in-person classes has divided parents and teachers, with at least two prominent groups opposing or supporting the move.

The town hall is scheduled for 6 p.m. and will be streamed live on APS’s Facebook page at Facebook.com/AtlantaPublicSchools.