A man was shot and wounded inside a central Buckhead hotel on the evening of Dec. 1, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

The shooting happened in a room at the InterContinental Buckhead Atlanta hotel at 3315 Peachtree Road, according to APD. The victim was found laying outside a room he is believed to have been occupying and was suffering a gunshot wound to the head, according to APD. He was taken to a hospital “alert, conscious and breathing,” according to APD spokesperson Senior Police Officer TaSheena Brown.

Hotel employees had no immediate information about the shooting.

Update: This story has been updated with further information from the Atlanta Police Department.